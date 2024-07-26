The Central Bank raised the key rate to 18 percent amid accelerating inflation

Following the meeting of the board of directors on July 26, the Bank of Russia decided to raise the key rate to 18 percent per annum. This is stated in press release on the regulator’s website.

The reasons for this decision were the growth of inflation, which deviated from the forecast, the increase in inflation expectations, as well as the continued high level of lending, which indicates an increase in overheating of the economy.

The Central Bank’s forecast for price growth by the end of this year has undergone significant changes – from 4.3-4.8 percent to 6.5-7 percent. For 2025, the forecast has worsened from 4 to 4-4.5 percent.

Most analysts expected a tightening of the monetary policy (MP) in the range of 17 to 20 percent, and banks prepared for it in advance by raising deposit rates. In addition, at the last meeting in early June, the Central Bank gave the toughest signal possible, after which the rate had previously always moved in the indicated direction.

The press release published today indicates that in the second quarter of 2024, seasonally adjusted price growth averaged 8.6 percent on an annualized basis, compared to a significantly lower 5.8 percent in the first quarter. In addition to one-off factors, persistent inflationary pressures have also increased.

The regulator noted that the deviation of the Russian economy from the trajectory of balanced growth is not decreasing, the labor shortage is only growing, and as a result, the growth of domestic demand does not lead to a proportionate expansion of the supply of goods and services, only increasing the costs of companies.