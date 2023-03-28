Housing prices have risen since 2020 significantly higher than household incomes. This was announced on March 28 by Alexander Danilov, Director of the Department of Banking Regulation and Analytics of the Bank of Russia, at the All-Russian Conference Mortgage Lending in Russia.

He also noted the growth of the difference in price between primary and secondary housing.

“The prices for the “primary” have grown very strongly. <...> Have you begun to somehow radically better, better build housing than two years ago? Unlikely,” Danilov emphasized.

He pointed out that if the average annual salary is set aside only for an apartment, then back in 2019 it would take a person six to seven years to purchase a home.

What accessibility are we talking about? It is clear that in such a situation, a preferential program is first invented, then these schemes with a near-zero rate. And then what? <...> The potential of this kind of artificial maintenance [спроса на ипотеку] exhausted,” Danilov added.

Analysts at Asterus reported on March 17. that the share of mortgage transactions in the market of new buildings dropped to the lowest values ​​for the last eight months and amounted to 75% in the total structure.

On March 16, Vladimir Shchekin, co-founder of the Rodina group, told Izvestiya that housing in new buildings in Moscow has risen in price by an average of 10.9% over the year, the cost of 1 sq. m reached 350 thousand rubles.