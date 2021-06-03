The Central Bank made the stocks more flexible for companies that sell goods abroad: now it will allow them to buy dollars in the exchange market without having to request prior authorization if they commit to increasing the number of their exports.

The rule allows access to the foreign exchange market for exporters of industrialized and extractive goods by a proportion of the increase in external sales registered this year compared to 2020. In this way, those who export more than last year will have official dollars for an amount that will oscillate between 5% and 15% of the difference between the sales abroad of 2020 and those of 2021.

At the same time, the BCRA established that these companies will be able to access official dollars without having to be previously authorized to make payments “as of the maturity of capital” of debts for the importation of goods, or generated by import of services to related counterparties, or financial in other countries. Also for him payment of profits and dividends that correspond to closed and audited balance sheets.

In order to access this benefit, exporting companies must present a Certification of increased exports of goods in 2021, issued by the financial entity with which it operates in foreign trade, which will establish the maximum amount that can be accessed in the market without the prior approval of the BCRA.

This document will reflect the value of exports of goods shipped in 2021 and the income and settlement of the corresponding currencies. With this document, they must attach an affidavit from the exporter stating that the increase in sales abroad comes from genuine commercial operations and not from exports of goods derived by third parties.

The communiqué emphasizes that, for the sectors that are reached by the price agreements, they must state that these conditions are accepted and fulfilled.