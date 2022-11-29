The Central Bank of Russia offered concessions to unfriendly countries for easing sanctions

Russia’s central bank has offered concessions to so-called “unfriendly countries” on the condition that they ease sanctions. About this regulator informs in the draft “Guidelines for the development of the financial market of the Russian Federation for 2023-2025”.

“Any liberalization should be in relation to friendly states. At the same time, the Bank of Russia may consider the option of liberalization in relation to unfriendly countries as a response to the easing of sanctions restrictions (for example, unblocking assets),” the document says. The Central Bank emphasizes that it is necessary to mitigate as much as possible administrative responsibility for violations of the requirements of currency legislation related to the imposition of sanctions.

The regulator notes that currency regulation in the country should help stimulate the transition to settlements in rubles and the currencies of “friendly” states and advocates for reducing “excessive currencyization of assets and liabilities of Russian non-financial organizations, primarily associated with unfriendly countries and their currencies.”

The Central Bank added that the gradual abandonment of unfriendly currencies is inevitable, and additional measures may be required to discourage their use, including directives (recommendations) to state-owned companies.

Various restrictions regarding the purchase, issuance and export of foreign currency were introduced in Russia in the spring of 2022 against the backdrop of Western sanctions in response to Moscow’s decision to start military operations in Ukraine. In early November, the head of the Central Bank, Elvira Nabiullina, said that the regulator did not yet see prospects for further easing of foreign exchange restrictions. She recalled that after the freezing of the reserves of the Central Bank, there were no opportunities for intervention in the foreign exchange market, which led to the introduction of various control measures.