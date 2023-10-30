The Central Bank (CB) of Russia set the official dollar exchange rate as of October 31 at 93.2435 rubles, which is three kopecks higher than the previous figure. This was reported on October 30 website regulator

In addition, the official euro exchange rate is set at 98.6164 rubles, it has been increased by 27 kopecks.

The value of the yuan was 12.7071 rubles, practically unchanged.

The Central Bank sets official exchange rates using market rates of the Moscow Exchange.

Before this, on October 27, the ruble strengthened after the decision of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation to raise the key rate to 15% per annum. So, on that day the dollar exchange rate decreased by 1 ruble, to 92.96 rubles. The yuan fell by 11 kopecks to 12.67 rubles, and the euro fell below 98 rubles for the first time since July 5, to 97.97 rubles.

On September 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the situation with the ruble exchange rate manageable. He stressed that he does not see insurmountable difficulties with the national currency.