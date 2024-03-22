The Central Bank (CB) of the Russian Federation sent an application to the arbitration court for the forced liquidation of Qiwi Bank. The head of the regulator, Elvira Nabiullina, announced this on March 22.

“Qiwi Bank’s license was revoked for repeated violations of anti-legislation legislation, so we recently filed a claim for forced liquidation with the arbitration court,” she said during a press conference.

In addition, she emphasized that the credit institution’s surplus exceeds 28 billion rubles, which will allow it to fulfill its obligations to creditors.

Nabiullina also noted that the Central Bank of the Russian Federation did not find reasons to reorganize the bank, since the license was revoked not because of financial instability, but because of involvement in dubious transactions. The first deputy chairman of the regulator, Dmitry Tulin, expressed the same opinion on March 1. According to him, the Central Bank analyzed the consequences and came to the conclusion that “nothing terrible will happen.”

Earlier, on February 21, the Central Bank (CB) of the Russian Federation announced that it had revoked the license of Qiwi Bank. The regulator explained that it made this decision due to the fact that the financial organization violated federal laws regulating banking activities, regulations of the Central Bank, and also systematically violated legal requirements in the field of combating the legalization (laundering) of proceeds from crime and the financing of terrorism .

Then, on March 26, the Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA) reported that the agency’s insurance liability for Qiwi Bank deposits amounted to 4.3 billion rubles. After that, on March 15, the agency reported on the payment of more than 3 billion rubles to Qiwi Bank depositors. It was specified that 6.9 thousand individuals and legal entities received compensation.

It was noted that electronic wallets are not subject to the insurance law and claims for them will be satisfied during the period of liquidation of the bank as part of the third stage of the register of creditors’ claims. At the same time, the Central Bank of the Russian Federation indicated that Qiwi Bank has enough funds to return money from citizens’ electronic wallets.