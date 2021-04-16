The Central Bank (CB) of Russia has revoked the license from the bank “Neiva” (Yekaterinburg), according to a press release on website regulator on Friday, April 16.

It is noted that in terms of assets, the credit institution ranked 188th in the country’s banking system.

“The Bank of Russia, by order No. OD-689 dated April 16, 2021, revoked the license for banking operations from the Neyva credit institution,” it was reported.

It is noted that the Central Bank made this decision guided by the fact that the bank violated federal laws regulating banking activities, as well as regulations of the Bank of Russia.

In addition, the bank has repeatedly violated the requirements of the legislation in the field of combating the legalization of proceeds from crime and the financing of terrorism.