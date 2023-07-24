The Central Bank has revealed in Russia (the Central Bank of the Russian Federation) an increase in the number of financial pyramids that are disguised as online economic games, the regulator told Izvestia. The damage from such finpyramids in the first half of the year alone can reach $5-6 million, experts told Izvestia.

As noted in the Central Bank, more than 22% of illegal projects attracted users with the possibility of quick and easy earnings inside the game – in the “pay and win” format. At the same time, the absence of a competitive element is a distinctive feature of such projects. And scammers actively use the interest of the country’s residents in additional earnings.

“At the same time, the Bank of Russia has improved the monitoring system to identify financial pyramids, which mainly operate on the Internet. More than 98% of fraudulent Internet projects are detected on average three to five days after the start of their active promotion in social networks.

At the moment, about 100 varieties of such games are known, Grigory Osipov, director of investigations for the security service of crypto-currency assets SCHARD, told Izvestia. He explained that users are lured by a quick opportunity to earn money by taking part in a computer game – a business simulation. These are, for example, such projects as Golden Mines, Rich Birds, Plants vs Zombies Mining Farm and others, the expert added.

The rise in popularity of digital currencies is attracting scammers offering false investment opportunities in this area. Blockchain-based games are becoming increasingly popular, Sergey Shakirov, partner at Milton Legal, said.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

Respond attention: the Central Bank recorded the growth of financial pyramids under the guise of games