The second stage of testing the digital ruble platform is scheduled to begin in autumn 2022. About this February 16 TASS reported in the press service of the Central Bank (CB) of Russia.

“If we talk about the beginning of the second stage of testing, then we plan to move to it this fall,” the message says.

At the second stage, it is planned to test operations for payment for goods and services in trade and service enterprises, payments for public services, the implementation of smart contracts, as well as interaction with the Federal Treasury.

The day before, the Bank of Russia said that, together with market participants, they began testing the digital ruble platform and successfully completed the first transfers. Already three banks from the pilot group have connected to the platform, two of which have fully tested digital wallets.

On the same day, financial analyst, trader Artem Zvezdin, in an interview with Izvestia, expressed the opinion that in 8-10 years digital money will become more popular than cash, the digital ruble will be more popular than cashless transfers or fiat money, but less than cryptocurrency.

In September 2021, Olga Skorobogatova, First Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank, reported that testing of digital money would take place in several stages. It includes different types of transactions. Based on the results of the piloting, a roadmap will be developed for the introduction of the digital ruble in Russia and amendments to laws.