The Central Bank of Russia increased the key rate to 15 percent per annum

Following a meeting of the board of directors on October 27, the Bank of Russia decided to increase the key rate by two percentage points, to 15 percent per annum. This is stated in message on the regulator’s website.

Most analysts expected the rate to rise, but most often they were inclined to believe that the Central Bank would limit itself to an increase of one percentage point, to 14 percent.

Over the past four months, the rate has doubled. From September 2022 to July 2023 it was at 7.5 percent. The regulator explains the tightening of monetary policy (MP) by increased inflation risks and rising inflation expectations.

The current press release indicates that inflation pressure has increased significantly and is higher than earlier forecasts. At the same time, the increase in domestic demand increasingly exceeds the possibilities for expanding the production of goods and services.

The regulator believes that in conditions of a weak ruble and a shortage of labor resources, it is easier for manufacturers to transfer increased costs into prices. In connection with these circumstances, the Central Bank revised the inflation forecast upward by the end of the year – to 7-7.5 percent. In 2024, the regulator expects price growth to be around 4-4.5 percent.

The Central Bank also warned that one should not expect a quick rate cut; monetary policy will remain quite strict for a long period, otherwise it will not be possible to cope with inflation.

The day before, First Deputy President and Chairman of the Board of VTB Dmitry Pyanov compared the upcoming meeting of the Central Bank with the Battle of Waterloo, since it will largely determine the fate of both the financial and banking markets in the rest of 2023 and, above all, in 2024.

Also on Thursday, October 26, the European Central Bank (ECB) kept the rate at 4.5 percent, the Central Bank of Turkey raised it from 30 to 35 percent, due to inflation rising above 60 percent since the beginning of the year, and the National Bank of Ukraine, on the contrary, lowered the rate immediately by four percentage points, to 16 percent. In the latter case, the regulator explained that improvements in the national economy and the market’s restrained reaction to the abandonment of the fixed hryvnia exchange rate, which happened at the beginning of the month, make it possible to weaken the monetary policy.