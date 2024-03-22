The Central Bank of Russia kept the key rate at 16 percent

Following the meeting of the board of directors, it was decided to leave the key rate of the Central Bank at 16 percent. This is stated in message regulator

The Bank of Russia pointed to the continued excess of the current inflation level over target indicators, as well as elevated inflation expectations, which together do not allow moving to easing monetary policy (monetary policy).

The price increase, as of March 18, amounted to 7.7 percent, which coincides with the February level. At the same time, there is a slowdown in the growth of the cost of goods, but growth in services is accelerating. However, in March, according to preliminary data, inflation began to decline.

The problem remains a significant excess of domestic demand over the possibility of expanding the production of goods and services. The rigidity of the labor market has also increased again, which makes it difficult to judge the speed of disinflationary trends.

The Central Bank indicates that in the first quarter the Russian economy continues to grow rapidly, the upward deviation from the balanced growth trajectory remains significant. At the same time, the shortage of labor resources remains the main limitation for the expansion of production of goods and services, and unemployment has reached another maximum.

The regulator's decision coincided with the forecasts of the vast majority of experts. All of them noted the uncertainty of the signals and the lack of urgent need to move the rate in one direction or another, but indicated that there were more prerequisites for an increase than for a decrease.