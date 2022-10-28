The Central Bank announced the decision to keep the key rate at the level of 7.5 percent per annum

Following the meeting of the Board of Directors, the Bank of Russia decided to keep the key rate at the level of 7.5 percent, thus completing the monetary policy easing course. press release on the regulator’s website. Based on the results of the previous six meetings, this parameter inevitably decreased.

During the last meeting in September, it was said that due to the increase in pro-inflationary risks, the current cycle could end in October. In confirmation of the correctness of the calculations of analysts of the Central Bank in October, an increase in the cost of goods and services began.

The current press release indicates that inflation expectations of the population and business are at an elevated level and have grown compared to the summer. The regulator does not expect a significant increase in prices in the coming months, linking this circumstance with reduced demand. That, in turn, arose due to the announcement of partial mobilization by President Vladimir Putin.

Later, however, Central Bank analysts warn, the effects of mobilization will become pro-inflationary, as restrictions on the supply side intensify. At the end of the year, the Bank of Russia predicts inflation at the level of 12-13 percent. As of October 21, it reached 12.9 percent.

Earlier on Friday, October 28, businessman Oleg Deripaska called on the Central Bank to urgently reduce the key rate to 5 percent, because with interest rates on loans at the current level, all ideas with state investments in import substitution, the creation of alternative export and import channels, the development of logistics and processing will go to waste. In his opinion, the delay threatens with a “bouquet of problems” by the end of 2023.