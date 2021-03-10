MUSCAT (Reuters) – The Omani Central Bank has directed banks and finance and leasing companies to continue granting a 12-month grace period for all existing and future cases of borrowers who have been laid off from work, the Oman News Agency said.

The official agency said, citing a central bank statement, that the order will be in effect from the date borrowers are laid off from work.

The Central Bank directed to postpone loan installments for low-wage employees and to continue to postpone the installments, interest and profits of all borrowers affected by Covid-19 for a period of six months, until the end of September 2021.