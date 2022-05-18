The Central Bank of Lebanon extends the sale of the dollar without a ceiling to banks until the end of July

The bank had said on Tuesday that purchases, which began in January, can take place as usual and without modification, in response to rumors that it had halted purchases after Sunday’s parliamentary elections, according to “Reuters”.

On the other hand, after the results of the parliamentary elections were announced, traffic returned to normal in the streets of Beirut and in other cities, and studies resumed in most areas, according to the “Sky News Arabia” correspondent.

The Lebanese of all stripes expressed their hopes for a better tomorrow as a result of the progress of the opposition forces on the one hand, and on the other hand, due to the expulsion of a group of faces that for them represented a heavy nightmare, bearing the greatest responsibility for the deteriorating economic conditions in recent years.

The head of the Economy Committee in the Chamber of Commerce in the city of Zahle in the Bekaa governorate, Tony Tohme, told Sky News Arabia, “The elections are a constitutional entitlement, and the voter turnout was not high in the city of Zahle, but it reflected relief and produced a bloc of sovereign representatives in the central Bekaa and in all of Lebanon.” The number of members of this bloc was approximately 68 deputies.

He added: “The Saturnian community is against illegal weapons, and there is great hope for quick laws approved by the new parliament. We hope that the opponents will form an alliance to reach safety.”