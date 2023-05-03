The Central Bank of Egypt said that the strong improvement in the current account came with the support of the decline in the trade balance deficit at a rate of 28.4 percent, to be limited to about $15.5 billion. About $2.8 billion.

Foreign direct investment recorded a net inflow to the economy of $5.7 billion. On the contrary, investments in the stock portfolio in Egypt witnessed a net outflow of about $3 billion.

Thus, the balance of payments recorded during the first half of the current fiscal year a total surplus amounting to 599.1 million dollars.

Factors that contributed to the decrease in the deficit

The deficit in the non-oil trade balance witnessed an improvement during the first half of the current fiscal year, to be limited to 17.3 billion dollars, compared to 23.8 billion dollars on an annual basis, due to a decrease in payments for non-oil commodity imports by about 6.3 billion dollars, through a decline in payments for imports by 17.3 percent. And the export proceeds increased slightly by 124.8 million dollars.

The oil trade balance achieved a surplus of $1.8 billion, supported by an increase in natural gas exports by about $2 billion.

– The tourism sector had a share in the growth, as tourism revenues jumped by 25.7 percent to record $7.2 billion, compared to $4.7 billion on an annual basis, due to the increase in the number of tourist nights by 27.2 percent to 78.4 million nights, and the increase in the number of tourist arrivals to Egypt by 27.5. percent to 6.8 million tourists.

The revenues of the Suez Canal also recorded positive growth during the first half of the current fiscal year, by 17.8 percent to reach $4 billion, compared to $3.4 billion on an annual basis, supported by the increase in the net tonnage transiting the Canal by 13.3 percent to 753.3 million tons. This growth Supporting the Central Bank’s revenues from transportation to grow by 45.1 percent to $6.8 billion.

Factors limiting the decline in the deficit

Remittances from Egyptians working abroad declined during the first half of the current fiscal year, by 23 percent, to $12 billion, compared to $15.6 billion for the same period of the previous fiscal year.

The deficit in the investment income balance increased by 25.5 percent, to record about $8.9 billion, as a result of the increase in investment income payments by about $2 billion to $9.6 billion, as a reflection of the increase in both the interest paid on external debt and the profits realized from foreign direct investment in Egypt.

The data of the Central Bank of Egypt also showed that the capital and financial transactions account achieved net inflows of only $2.8 billion, compared to $11.4 billion for the same period of the previous fiscal year, as a result of the increase in the net outflow of investments in the securities portfolio in Egypt to reach $3 billion, coinciding with With the continuation of contractionary monetary policies pursued by the US Federal Reserve.

Foreign direct investments in non-oil sectors increased, recording a net inflow of $6.6 billion, compared to about $4.4 billion in the two comparison periods.

The Central Bank attributed this to the increase in net investments received to establish new companies or increase the capital of existing entities, to record 2.2 billion against about one billion dollars.