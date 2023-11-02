The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Egypt decided to maintain the overnight deposit and lending rates and the rate of the Central Bank’s main currency at the level of 19.25%, 20.25% and 19.75%, respectively. The credit and discount rates were also maintained at the level of 19.75%. The Central Bank of Egypt stated in a statement issued this evening that global economic developments witnessed the continuation of expectations for global commodity prices, especially energy prices, to rise compared to the expectations that were presented to the Monetary Policy Committee during its previous meeting.

This came as a result of rising geopolitical tensions in the region. However, global inflationary pressures have decreased recently as a result of restrictive monetary policies in many major economies, in addition to the positive effect of the base year.

Consequently, expectations of inflation rates for these countries declined, although they remained at levels exceeding the targeted rates. At the local level, the statement indicated that the real GDP growth rate remained unchanged, recording 3.9% during the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Detailed data for the first quarter of 2023 indicate that economic activity was driven by the positive contribution of consumption and net exports. It is worth noting that net exports have been the main support for growth since the first quarter of 2022 on average, which was in line with exchange rate developments.

It is expected that the GDP growth rate will slow during the fiscal year 2022/2023 compared to the previous fiscal year, which recorded 6.7%. Preliminary indicators for the third quarter of 2023 indicate a general stability in economic activity compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Regarding the labor market, the unemployment rate decreased to 7.0% during the second quarter of 2023 compared to a rate of 7.1% during the previous quarter, mainly due to the increase in the number of employed people at a faster pace than the increase in the labor force.