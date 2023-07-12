According to a statement by the Central Bank, the licensing requirements for digital banks include that the issued and paid-up capital not be less than two billion pounds in the event that all bank business is practiced except for financing large companies, with the possibility of financing these companies, provided that the capital is increased to 4 billion pounds, as well as that the largest shareholder is an institution. A financial institution with a previous business in similar activities with a rate of not less than 30 percent of the total capital value.

Among the requirements for obtaining the license is the submission of a detailed feasibility study that includes identifying the target segments, the products that are planned to be made available, as well as information technology plans, and cybersecurity plans and strategies, noting that digital banks are subject to the same rules and controls of oversight and supervision applied to banks operating in Egypt, and the same laws. and controls related to combating money laundering and terrorist financing, in addition to some other requirements in line with the nature of its work.

The Central Bank of Egypt statement stated that these instructions support the realization of Egypt’s vision to transform into a society less dependent on cash, and also work to enhance financial inclusion, and create a supportive climate for the financial technology industry, as digital banks develop and provide banking products and services in a distinct manner from a distance and with high quality commensurate with With the needs of all segments of society, including micro, small and medium companies and youth, with the aim of facilitating access to these products and services in a quick and easy way.

On the other hand, the Board of Directors of the Financial Regulatory Authority issued a package of decisions that would pave the way for the beginning of a new era for the non-banking financial sector using financial technology, to achieve financial inclusion.

The authority expects that these decisions, when activated, will contribute to accelerating the pace of the digital transformation process necessary to complete non-bank financial transactions electronically.

With regard to the national economy, the authority believes that these decisions will support Egypt’s vision to achieve financial inclusion and shift towards the digital economy, enabling different groups of society to benefit from non-bank financial services, which raises the efficiency of the Egyptian economy, and enhances the ability of the financial system to mobilize savings and return Pumping it into the arteries of the economy of economic entities through intermediary financing and investment solutions, to achieve job-rich economic growth.