Najm said, in statements to the official Middle East News Agency, that the governor’s term ends in November of next year 2023, explaining that according to the constitution, the decision to assign and continue the governor is made by a decision of the President of the Republic only.

Najm added, “The release of such fabricated rumors negatively affects the Central Bank and banks, and is motivated by the purposes, interests and ambitions of those who are behind their promotion, especially in light of the great role played by the Central Bank in protecting about 9 trillion pounds, representing citizens’ deposits that are maintained. According to strict and strict supervisory rules by the Central Bank of Egypt.

Tariq Amer assumed his duties as governor of the Central Bank of Egypt by a decision of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi in November 2015, before the president issued a decision to renew him for a second term from November 2019 to November 2023.

And the official Egyptian News Agency stated that Tarek Amer, Governor of the Central Bank, chaired, last Tuesday, the meetings of the bank’s board of directors in light of the practice of his usual work.

The news of Tarek Amer’s resignation came amid speculation about a cabinet reshuffle in Egypt, especially after the House of Representatives called for an emergency session on Saturday afternoon.