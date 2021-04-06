At the next meeting of the Board of Directors on April 23, the Central Bank plans to consider three possible options for changing the key rate. This was told by the head of the monetary policy department of the regulator Kirill Tremasov in an interview. Reuters…

In an interview with the agency, Tremasov named three options for possible solutions, which the Central Bank considered at its March meeting: keep the rate, increase by 25 basis points or 50 basis points. “Taking into account the information that we have at the moment, most likely, a similar set of decisions will be present at the April meeting,” he said.

Tremasov recalled the statement of the regulator about its intention to return to a neutral monetary policy. Now the Central Bank estimates the range of the neutral rate from five to six percent, “but the trajectory of movement towards it is not predetermined at all” and will depend on the information that the regulator will receive.

At the same time, the issue of revising the level of the neutral range has not yet been considered, since it is necessary “to accumulate more history, evaluate the past crisis episode, assess the trajectory of how we are recovering,” Tremasov explained.

On March 19, for the first time since 2018, the Central Bank of Russia raised the key rate by 0.25 percentage points – up to 4.5 percent per annum. At the next meetings of the regulator’s management, the nearest of which will take place on April 23, a further rate hike is possible. The Central Bank expects the annual inflation rate to return to the target level of four percent in the first half of 2022.