An increase in the maximum repair period under compulsory motor liability insurance will most likely affect everyone – the owner of both the conventional “nine” and the same BMW. Izvestia was warned about this risk by the director of the insurance market department of the Central Bank, Ilya Smirnov. He added that difficulties do arise with the supply of spare parts for European cars, but insurers, under this pretext, may begin to delay the repair of Russian cars. It is still difficult to definitely solve the problem with components, Ilya Smirnov emphasized.

Previously, the Federation Council recommended increasing the maximum period for car insurance restoration from 30 to 45 days. The Ministry of Finance supported the initiative, Izvestia wrote in May. However, the proposal has now been put on “pause,” a source in the insurance market said.

Against the backdrop of sanctions, the delivery time for spare parts has increased significantly, making it difficult for insurers to fulfill the requirement to repair cars under compulsory motor liability insurance within a maximum of 30 days, explained Alexey Bredikhin, director of the ACRA group of financial institution ratings. Many companies prefer to pay compensation in cash, the expert said. However, the amount is calculated taking into account wear and tear (aging of the car), and the funds may not be enough to purchase new parts and repairs.

The share of in-kind compensation under compulsory motor liability insurance for the first nine months of 2023 was only 6%, the Russian Union of Auto Insurers (RUA) reported. In other cases, clients were paid. Increasing the maximum allowed recovery time for a car would increase the share of repairs, the union believes.

Service stations systematically refuse repairs due to long deliveries of components and their cost, confirmed Yulia Fedotova, head of the auto insurance claims management department at Absolut Insurance.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

Neither wait nor take: the Central Bank saw risks in extending the repair period under compulsory motor liability insurance