Artem Sychev, First Deputy Director of the Information Security Department of the Bank of Russia, explained in what cases a bank transfer can be considered suspicious. He spoke about this in an interview with Sputnik radio.

According to him, the system will suspend a banking operation if it gets out of the general range of the client’s actions. For example, a purchase in another country can become such a signal. Also, suspicion will cause a large payment if the user previously operated only with small amounts. In total, the representative of the regulator noted, depending on the bank, systems for combating fraud can take into account from fifty to one and a half thousand criteria.

Sychev emphasized that the bank can suspend such an operation, but not block or cancel it. By law, he must take all measures to contact the client and confirm the payment or transfer. If it was not possible to get through, the bank is obliged to carry out this operation further.

In November 2020, Anton Rogachevsky, a senior lecturer at the Banking Department of Synergy University, warned Russians about the possible blocking of bank cards for a small money transfer. He explained that when blocking cards, banks are guided by the federal law “On combating the legalization of proceeds from crime and aiding terrorism.”

According to Rogachevsky, a dubious operation often leads to blocking. According to him, even a “banal transfer” of money from card to card can be attributed to such. This often happens when the owner is running a business.