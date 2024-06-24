Today, the Central Bank of the Emirates announced the launch of a tender for cash bills, including four issues of “M-BILL” treasury bonds, the first for a period of 28 days for up to 1,500 million dirhams, the second for a period of 56 days for up to 2,000 million dirhams, and the third for a period of 84 days. For up to 2,000 million dirhams, and the fourth for a period of 252 days, for up to 4,500 million dirhams.

The maturity date for the first issue will be on July 24, 2024, for the second on August 21, 2024, for the third on September 18, 2024, and for the fourth on March 5, 2025.

It is noteworthy that the total number of tenders that the Central Bank will issue for cash bills will reach about 26 tenders during the current year.