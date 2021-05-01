The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates issued a new regulation that covers licensing, prudential and behavior requirements for specialized banks.

The specialized banks are the banks licensed under the new system of the Central Bank, which are allowed to practice various financial activities such as opening accounts, issuing cards and providing financing to individuals and institutions to meet the needs of the local community. Specialized banks are permitted to provide their services to citizens and residents of the UAE only.

Specialized banks are permitted to conduct their activities in UAE dirhams only, and operate according to a low credit risk model. These banks can be established either as a traditional specialized bank without the establishment of Islamic windows in them, or as a specialized Islamic bank.

The new system aims to provide a regulatory framework through which specialized banks can operate in an active and insightful manner in the financial sector of the UAE.

The system specified the minimum paid-up capital of 300 million dirhams that specialized banks must keep, and capital adequacy requirements based on risks that they must continuously adhere to .. It also specified the total combined assets of the specialized bank to not exceed 25 billion dirhams. .

The Central Bank stresses the importance of specialized banks’ compliance with all regulations, standards and circulars issued by it to the banking sector, except for cases in which there are specific provisions contained in the new system and apply to specialized banks only.

The new system was published in the Official Gazette on March 31, 2021, and came into effect on April 30, 2021.