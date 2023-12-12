The real effective exchange rate of the ruble (to the currencies of the main trading partners of the Russian Federation, taking into account inflation) in November increased by 6.4% compared to a month earlier, this follows from the “External Sector Statistics” published on December 12 at website Bank of Russia.

According to the regulator, in annual terms in January–November the exchange rate decreased by 24.3%. At the same time, the real effective exchange rate of the ruble to the dollar in November increased by 8.3%. Against the euro, the increase in November was 6%.

The effective ruble exchange rate is calculated on the basis of the exchange rates of Russia's main trading partners in accordance with the shares of these countries in the foreign trade turnover of the Russian Federation.

Meanwhile, according to data trading on Tuesday, the Russian currency exchange rate began to systematically strengthen, the US dollar approached 90 rubles, the euro – to 97.

Earlier that day, financial expert, investor, partner of Barclay Finance Azam Khojaev, in a conversation with Izvestia, predicted that the exchange rate of the Russian national currency against the American currency in 2024 will be relatively stable, at the level of 80–90 rubles per dollar.