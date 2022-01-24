The Central Bank suspended the purchase of foreign currency under the budget rule on January 24 from 15:00 Moscow time. This is mentioned on website regulator.

It is noted that the decision was made to increase the predictability of the actions of the monetary authorities and reduce the volatility of financial markets. The decision to resume the purchase of foreign currency will be made by the Bank of Russia, taking into account the actual situation. The regulator assured that it was monitoring the situation and had enough tools to prevent threats to financial stability.

The ruble collapsed

By its actions, the Central Bank made an attempt to save the ruble from the collapse, which began against the background of the aggravation of the situation around Ukraine. During trading on January 24, the Russian currency collapsed against the dollar to more than a year’s low. In the evening trading, the dollar reached 78.98 rubles, the euro – 89.21 rubles. After the actions of the Central Bank, the American and European currencies fell by 50 kopecks.

Trading on the Moscow Exchange on January 24 also closed with a fall in the main indices. The Moscow Exchange Index lost 5.93 percent, while the RTS dropped 8.11 percent. Both indexes have almost lost all the gains made over the past year. Russia’s government bond index RGBI has fallen to its lowest level since February 2016.

At the same time, Renaissance Capital experts predicted that the Russian stock market could fall by a third (34 percent). Such a development of events is possible in the event of an escalation of the conflict around Ukraine and while maintaining current oil prices. With a less significant escalation, the market, according to economists, could lose about eight percent.

Hysterical actions

Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov blamed hysterical and provocative actions on the part of the West for the collapse of shares. In his opinion, the stock market will return to its original values, as it always happened, but the Kremlin representative did not specify the timing of such a development of events.

The reason for the sharp drop was the aggravation of the geopolitical background: the aggravation of the situation around Ukraine, as well as NATO’s intentions to strengthen its presence in Eastern Europe. The alliance intends to boost forces with Denmark, which has deployed a frigate and four F-16 fighters to Lithuania in the Baltic Sea, and Spain, which is considering sending fighters to Bulgaria.

The United States also prepared to transfer its troops to Europe to strengthen NATO in the event of an escalation around Ukraine. According to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, 8,500 troops are preparing to be sent to Europe amid tensions over Ukraine. At the same time, he clarified, the decision on the transfer of troops has not yet been made.

Despite this, as early as January 20, it was reported that US President Joe Biden did not plan to send American troops to Ukraine even in the event of an invasion of Russian forces into its territory. The reason for this intention is that Washington has no treaty obligations to Kiev.