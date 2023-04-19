The Central Bank explained that digital rubles will not replace cash, they will remain in circulation

The Bank of Russia has dispelled common myths about the digital ruble. As the regulator explained on its websiteit will not replace cash, which will remain in circulation.

“The digital ruble is issued in addition to existing forms. The choice – which form to use – will remain with the citizens, ”the Central Bank stressed.

The regulator also explained that the digital ruble will not have an expiration date, the list of goods that can be paid with it is not limited. In addition, there will be no separate exchange rate in relation to foreign currencies.

The Central Bank recalled that digital rubles are not equivalent to cryptocurrency and are fundamentally different things. The cryptocurrency does not have an issuer, while the digital ruble is the national means of payment issued by the Bank of Russia, it can be exchanged for both cash and non-cash money on a one-to-one basis.

Earlier, the Central Bank explained that in order to pay for the purchase with digital rubles, it would be enough to read the QR code, select the digital ruble as a means of payment and confirm the payment.