The Bank of Russia for the first time published a summary of the discussion of the key rate

Bank of Russia for the first time published a summary of the discussion of the key rate; the document contains the positions of the participants in the discussion, alternative solutions and justification for what has already been adopted.

The discussion participants expressed their opinions on the economic situation and development prospects, while the opinions of individual speakers were not highlighted.

The text also provides other options for the Central Bank's decisions on the key rate, justifying the pros and cons, as well as arguments in favor of the decision.

It states that the regulator’s board of directors at the first meeting on the key rate on February 16 considered two options: maintaining it at 16 percent or increasing it to 17 percent.

In the future, a summary will be published after each decision on the key rate, the Central Bank said.

Earlier, the Bank of Russia explained that the current level of the key rate indicator is beginning to influence the situation, as evidenced, in particular, by a decrease in inflation expectations and a slowdown in price growth compared to the autumn level, but it is too early to talk about reducing the rate.