The Central Bank has extended until the end of the year the term for transferring Russians’ pensions to the cards of the Mir payment system, Alla Bakina, head of the department of the national payment system of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, said on 28 September.

The representative of the regulator noted that the Russians will retain the opportunity to receive pensions in any way convenient for them.

Initially, the transfer of pensions to the national payment system was supposed to be completed by July 1, but it was extended until October 1. The requirement does not apply to those to whom payments are credited to a passbook or delivered by mail.

According to Bakina, most of the pensioners have already issued cards, but there are those who have not yet done so. It was decided to give them a deadline until December 31, 2020.

The extension of the terms will also allow banks to fulfill their obligations, she said on the air of the TV channel “Russia 1”.

Earlier it was planned that pensions and state benefits can only be received on the Mir card from October.

On Monday, lawyer Nadezhda Ermolaeva noted that Russia provides for the payment of two pensions for certain categories of citizens. According to her, servicemen, their families and veterans of the Great Patriotic War can receive, for example, an insurance pension and disability payments.