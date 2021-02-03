The Central Bank of the Russian Federation explained why it needs the right to restrict the issuance of certain types of loans. RIA News…

Elizaveta Danilova, director of the financial stability department of the Bank of Russia, clarified that the regulator considers the right to quantitatively limit the issuance of certain types of loans as a strategic tool that will enable it to react more quickly to excessive lending growth rates.

She also noted that for banks such a measure will be relevant, because it does not lead to an increase in requirements for their capital.

Danilova stressed that this will not be a ban on lending, not an administrative restriction on growth rates, but a regulation of the share of risky loans in the total volume of loans of a certain type.

Discussion of granting the Central Bank such a right is being actively discussed at the moment with the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Economic Development and market participants, the representative of the Central Bank added.

Earlier in January, the Central Bank said it was going to start working in the near future on the issue of quantitatively limiting banks’ issuance of unsecured consumer loans to borrowers with a high debt burden. The Bank of Russia announced its intention to legislate the right to establish restrictions on the issuance of certain types of loans by the Bank of Russia back in 2019.