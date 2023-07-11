The Central Bank attributed the fall in the ruble to an increase in import costs and a drop in export revenues

The sharp depreciation of the ruble in June, which in the first days of July continued to fall below the level of 102 rubles per euro and 93.5 rubles per dollar, is due to a coincidence of natural causes, primarily the deterioration of the trade balance. This is stated in the “Overview of the risks of financial markets” of the Central Bank, published on the regulator’s website.

According to the Central Bank, in June the ruble depreciated against the main currencies of foreign trade by 10.4 percent (in May – by 1 percent). Such dynamics was observed against the backdrop of a continued decline in export revenues and an increase in import costs.

Thus, in June, exporters sold currencies worth $7 billion, which is 22.9 percent less than in May. However, the market turnover in June was higher than in May. The share of foreign trade settlements in rubles increased, that is, the purchase of goods in the EAEU countries for rubles, which in theory could support the ruble, but may have provoked a reverse trend.

The process of returning rubles to their homeland is non-linear, that is, the gradual accumulation of rubles abroad could provoke their accelerated return to purchase foreign currency, which at the moment increased demand.

The regulator notes that at the end of June, against the backdrop of the Wagner rebellion, the share of the largest buyers in the purchases of foreign currency increased sharply. Banks were faced with the fact that some borrowers converted foreign currency loans into rubles, which means that they needed a currency to balance their open foreign exchange positions. But the purchases of foreign currency by the population had almost no effect on the exchange rate due to the insignificance of the volume.

Thus, the Central Bank concludes, the local currency crisis was most likely provoked by the political situation, which temporarily increased the significance of long-term trends. So in the near future, the level of anxiety in the financial market will become the main factor affecting the rate.

As of Tuesday morning, July 11, the dollar is trading around 90.3 rubles, the euro – 99.7 rubles. Since the beginning of the week, the ruble has shown signs of recovery, but so far they are rather weak.