RBC: the new rate of the Central Bank led to an increase in non-taxable income for tax on deposits

The increase in the key rate of the Central Bank in 2023 led to an increase in the non-taxable tax base on interest income on deposits by more than one and a half times – from 75 to 120 thousand rubles, informs RBC with reference to its own and expert calculations. You can get such income if you keep at least 1.3 million rubles on deposits.

The settlement period for personal income tax from income on deposits began in 2023, and payments will be made in 2024. The formula for calculating the tax is tied to the maximum rate of the Central Bank for the billing period – at the moment it is 12 percent per annum.

The Central Bank rate is multiplied by 1 million rubles, the amount received is deducted from the one received by the depositor for the billing year, and 13 percent of the tax is withheld from this result. If the Bank of Russia does not decide to raise the rate again by the end of the year, the maximum amount exempt from tax will remain at the level of 120,000 rubles.

The tax is levied on the interest income of an individual on savings accounts and deposits opened in Russian banks. Initially, the first settlement year for the “deposit tax” was to be 2021, and citizens could receive the first payments in 2022. However, the government delayed the collection for two years.