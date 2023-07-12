The current account deficit of the balance of payments of the Russian Federation in June amounted to $ 1.4 billion, follows from the materials of the Central Bank of Russia, published on Tuesday, July 11.

The transition of the current account balance into negative values ​​is caused, among other things, by a seasonal factor – the announcement of dividends by Russian companies, the Central Bank explained.

“This situation has already been observed in similar periods of previous years with an unfavorable price environment for Russian exports,” the ministry explained.

According to the Central Bank, in the second quarter, the current account balance fell to $5.4 billion, which is 2.74 times less than in the first quarter ($14.8 billion).

On July 6, the head of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, Elvira Nabiulina, said that the regulator does not see risks to financial stability in the weakening of the ruble. The Central Bank is ready and can intervene with interventions only when it sees risks for financial stability, but now there are no such ones, she said.

Nabiullina also noted that the weakening of the ruble is due to the influence of foreign trade dynamics. According to her, the floating exchange rate is good for the economy, and attempts to influence it can provoke the risk of devaluation.