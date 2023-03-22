The Central Bank said that the growth rate of mortgages in Russia reached 1.5 percent

In February 2023, mortgage lending growth accelerated in Russia and reached 1.5 percent. It is reported RIA News with reference to the data of the Central Bank (CB).

The Central Bank assessed the growth of mortgages, noting that in January the pace reached 0.6 percent. “Mortgages accelerated after slowing down in January. According to preliminary data, mortgages in February increased by 1.5 percent after the traditional slowdown for the beginning of the year, but the pace is still below the monthly average for 2021,” the regulator noted.

Specialists recorded that the issuance of state-supported mortgages has increased by 74 percent since January, to 209 billion. Family mortgages were the most popular, the issuance of which increased by 1.8 times. “The issuance of market mortgages also increased. Preliminarily by about 40 percent to 210 billion rubles in February from 152 billion rubles in January,” the Central Bank said.

Earlier, the Scoring Bureau BCI concluded that in February 2023, more mortgage loans began to be issued in Russia — compared to January, the dynamics reached 47 percent.