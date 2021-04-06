The share of money transfers between individuals through the Fast Payment System (FPS), created by the Central Bank, at the end of 2020 amounted to 15% of the total volume of transfers made by Russians using cards processed in the National Payment Card System (NSPK). This was reported to Izvestia in the regulator on Tuesday, April 6.

According to the Central Bank’s estimates, this share will continue to grow due to the “convenience, availability and security of the UPS services.”

“The interest in the system is growing. We see that following the results of March of this year, the number of transactions in the SBP increased by 38% against the indicators of February, and the volume – by 32%, ”the Central Bank said.

They emphasized that the number of operations that have passed through the SBP since the launch of the system, and their volume can be viewed at website Central Bank (data is updated on the first day of each month).

Earlier on Tuesday, RBC, citing a study by the Frank RG consulting company “Trends in remittances: the impact of SBP on the market” reportedthat through St. Petersburg in 2020, Russians transferred 795 billion rubles to each other by phone number, which is 1.5% of the total volume of their money transfers, including from cards, bank accounts, e-wallets, transfers without opening a bank account. In total, last year, individuals transferred 53.6 trillion rubles to each other (+ 27.2% year-on-year). SBP has become the only channel whose share has grown over the year.

According to Frank RG forecasts, this year the total volume of remittances will grow to 69.4 trillion rubles: growth will accelerate to 29%.

In early March, the media, referring to the Strategy for the Development of the National Payment System for 2021–2023, wrote that the Central Bank is going to increase by the end of 2023 the share of money transfers between individuals through the SBP from 15 to 25% of the total number of interbank transfers, including maps. The share of cards of the Mir payment system in the total volume of transactions by the end of 2023 is expected to grow to 27-30%, and the share of non-cash transactions in monetary terms – to 74% in the same year.