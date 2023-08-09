Based on all the assumptions, it is highly likely that more than one July key rate increase will be required in order to return and stabilize inflation at the 4% target. Alexei Zabotkin, Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank, spoke about this in an interview with Izvestia.

At a meeting at the end of July, the Board of Directors of the Central Bank decided to raise the rate from 7.5% to 8.5%. At the same time, there is practically no chance that the current level will be maintained at the next meeting on September 15, follows from the words of the deputy chairman of the Central Bank.

“The lower limit of the forecast for the range of the key rate until the end of the year – 8.5% – allows for the possibility of the rate remaining unchanged. But based on previous communication experience, if the Board of Directors in the release admits the possibility of raising the rate at the next meetings, then there is a possibility that this will be done at the next one,” said Alexey Zabotkin.

According to him, in order for the rate to remain unchanged in the end, some disinflationary risks, which are currently not observed, must materialize.

