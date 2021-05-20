In Russia, a new design has been developed for banknotes in denominations of 100 rubles. They will have large numbers and special relief marks. The curator of cash circulation, Deputy Chairman of the Bank of Russia Mikhail Alekseev spoke about this in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

He also noted that the color scheme of the banknote will coincide with the current one, but the shade will be different. In addition, the size of the bill will be similar.

Alekseev clarified that the design of the rubles is unique and differs significantly from the eurozone banknotes. “Associations with the euro can be caused by the presence of large numbers, denoting the denomination, and a brighter color scheme. But this is a worldwide tendency, ”the deputy chairman of the Central Bank said.

In March, it was reported that the objects of Red Square, as well as Zaryadye, the Shukhov Tower and the building of Moscow State University on Sparrow Hills in Moscow, would be placed on the 100-ruble note. It is expected that the money will go into circulation in 2022, followed by the Central Bank will change the design of banknotes in denominations of 500 and 100 rubles.

Earlier, Alekseev said that images of Novosibirsk, Pyatigorsk, Nizhny Novgorod and Yekaterinburg will appear on the new cash. It is assumed that Novosibirsk will replace Krasnoyarsk with a ten-ruble note, Pyatigorsk will replace Arkhangelsk with a five-hundred-ruble note, Yekaterinburg – Khabarovsk with a five-thousandth one.