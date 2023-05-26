The Central Bank of Russia considers it important to take into account arguments in defense of property rights when discussing initiatives to return to the circulation of airlines the accumulated lease payments that were not taken by foreign owners of imported aircraft. This was announced at a briefing on May 26 by the first deputy chairman of the Central Bank (CB) of Russia Ksenia Yudaeva.

“It seems to me that you still need to weigh different factors, including arguments in defense of property rights. These type C accounts were created precisely as a way to introduce currency restrictions on the one hand, and to respect property rights on the other hand. And this argument, when discussing such issues, I would certainly continue to take into account, ”Yudayeva answered the question of Izvestia about the proposal of airlines to return funds from these accounts to circulation if Western lessors did not apply for them.

She did not disclose their volume. Also, the Central Bank did not comment on whether Western lessors applied for this money.

In the spring of 2022, Western countries imposed sanctions against companies in the Russian aviation industry. Western lessors who leased planes to Russian airlines were forced to terminate their contracts and require the return of the ships. The head of the Ministry of Transport, Vitaly Savelyev, said on March 23 that they are talking about more than 500 aircraft with a total residual value of $20 billion.

The Russian authorities ordered the return of aircraft only by decision of the government commission on import substitution. But until now, most of the imported aircraft remain in Russia.

According to the decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin dated March 5 last year, airlines can now pay for the lease of these aircraft in rubles, transferring payments to type C accounts at the exchange rate of the Central Bank on the day of payment. Standardly, such payments for non-residents were made in foreign currency.

At the beginning of September 2022, Yamal Aviation Transport Company applied to the Association of Air Transport Operators (AEVT) with a request to consider a proposal to return the funds accumulated in these accounts back to the airlines. The company noted that it is worth setting a specific time frame within which non-resident lessors can apply to Russian banks for funds and, if they do not, return the money to the carrier.