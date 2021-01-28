Obsessive calls from banks about “pre-approved” loans often irritate Russians. How to refuse them in a radio interview Sputnik said Anna Podkovkina, representative of the Financial Services Consumer Protection Service of the Central Bank.

According to the specialist, such calls are received by well-established borrowers.

“A call about a pre-approved loan means that there is no loan agreement yet, but the client can contact the bank and submit an application to conclude an agreement on already defined conditions. Often such offers are received by clients who have proven themselves well as borrowers, so the bank is ready to offer them a new loan, ”Podkovkina explained.

She noted that it is possible to refuse calls with loan offers orally, and if this does not help, then in writing. If after that calls continue to be received, the client can file a complaint with the Central Bank.

“The fastest way to solve the problem of such calls would be to contact the bank’s hotline with a request to exclude the client from the advertising mailing. If this does not help and calls continue to come, then the consumer can apply in writing to the bank and revoke the previously given consent to the processing of personal data. Also, a consumer can contact the Central Bank, and then we will find out from the bank the reason for the continuation of such calls, “- explained the representative of the regulator.

Earlier in January, Nikolai Antipov, the head of the consulting department of the Information Security Center of Jet Infosystems, said that in order to reduce the number of unwanted calls, one can use the services of a telecom operator to block them. In addition, according to him, there are special applications that report that the call could be advertising or fraudulent.