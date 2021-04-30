In March, the Central Bank made net purchases through the foreign exchange market for US $ 1,372 million, but the international reserves of the BCRA increased only US $ 75 million in the month, according to the Exchange Balance prepared by the Central Bank.

What happened is that there was net payments of principal and interest on debt of the Government, National and the private sector, purchase of foreign currency of companies and individuals and the prices of various assets of the BCRA reserves fell in relation to the dollar.

According to the numbers in the Report, between what exporters settled and import payments, in March there was a surplus of US $ 1,999 million “The historically highest record for a month of March” for “export receipts for US $ 6,509 million and import payments for US $ 4,510 million.”

On the export side, the main sector in terms of net sales in the foreign exchange market, “Oilseeds and Cereals”, registered net income of US $ 3,179 million. “In a context of high international prices of agricultural commodities, this level was a record for a month of March and more than doubled the income registered in the same period of 2020, in which the sector paid off net commercial external debt,” reverse situation to that observed during this year ”, says the Report.

The “Real Sector excluding Oilseeds and Cereals”, on the other hand, was net buyer in the foreign exchange market with a total of USD 1,669 million. Purchases were mainly used to make payments for imports of goods and services, and to pay off financial debt.

But from this strong surplus, there were a series of payments and expenses:

+ By freight and insurance Linked to this foreign trade, travel and passage, there was a net deficit of USD 280 million.

+ By Interest paid the National Government and the BCRA left US $ 138 million and another US $ 194 million from the private sector.

+ “The financial debt movements, including loans from international organizations resulted in net payments of USD 397 million in March. This total was explained by net cancellations with local entities for USD 64 million, and net cancellations for other financial debts in foreign currency for USD 333 million ”, explains the BCRA Report.

+ The “Human persons” they bought tickets for US $ 69 million, about US $ 30 million less than in the previous month, and made sales for US $ 10 million. In number of people, there were 363,000 people – 174,000 less than in February – than while about 50,000 sold, thus resulting in purchases and sales per capita of USD 189 and USD 203, respectively.

+ The financial account operations exchange rate of the “Financial Sector” resulted in a deficit of US $ 362 million due to the increase in liquid external assets of the entities that make up the General Exchange Position (PGC).