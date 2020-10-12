In the near future, price fluctuations for various groups of goods and services may persist, but weak demand will restrain inflation. About this on Monday, October 12, writes Interfax with reference to the commentary of the Central Bank of Russia.

“The current price dynamics may be briefly affected by the weakening of the ruble, as well as the repeated strengthening of measures to contain the coronavirus infection, primarily in the service segment. Nevertheless, the rise in prices will continue to be limited by the disinflationary effect of restrained demand, ”the Bank of Russia said.

According to the regulator’s experts, inflation in annual terms may continue to increase until early 2021 due to the base effect.

The Central Bank predicted that annual inflation will reach 3.7-4.2% in 2020, 3.5-4.0% in 2021 and will stay at about 4% in the future.

At the end of September, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that the ruble would regain its lost positions. He did not specify the timing of the recovery of the national currency.