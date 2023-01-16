The Central Bank of Egypt stated in a statement that the positive movement in the exchange market witnessed the decline of the Egyptian pound against the dollar, to reach 32 pounds per dollar, last Wednesday, before it retreated to the level of 29.6 pounds per dollar at the end of Monday’s trading.

The Central Bank of Egypt also monitored a set of positive indicators related to the exchange market, represented by a significant increase in banks’ foreign exchange earnings, whether from the local market or from remittances from Egyptians abroad, and from the tourism sector.

The bank revealed a large boom in the amounts of trading in the interbank market during the past days, as the amounts of trading increased by more than 20 times.

The Central Bank of Egypt also indicated that the volume of foreign exchange reserves in the country witnessed an increase of $470 million during December, to reach $34 billion, compared to $33.5 billion at the end of November.

The Central Bank also stated that the banking sector in Egypt has covered more than $2 billion of importers’ requests during the past three days.