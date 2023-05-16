By the second reading in the State Duma, it is planned to introduce an amendment to the bill on credit holidays on an ongoing basis, which gives the right to apply for this benefit to co-borrowers, as well as borrowers bearing subsidiary liability, if they are approached by a creditor. Mikhail Mamuta, Head of the Service for Consumer Rights Protection and Access to Financial Services of the Central Bank, spoke about this in an interview with Izvestia at the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum (SPBILF).

Also, according to him, the current concept discusses the possibility for a person to take a vacation once for one consumer loan in case of a difficult life situation or other cases established by law. Moreover, if a person closes a restructured loan, takes a new one and again finds himself in a difficult situation, he will be able to once again resort to relief from the bank.

“But the bank does not lose anything either financially or reputationally – it only gains additional loyalty of the borrower, who is most likely to be saved from default and bankruptcy,” Mikhail Mamuta is convinced.

He recalled that the bill on credit holidays on a permanent basis passed the first reading at the end of last year.

“There were certain comments and suggestions from ministries, banks, including those related to the provision procedure. I really hope that since the bill has been finalized taking into account all the proposals and it is extremely useful, it will be adopted in this session,” he summed up.

Read more in Mikhail Mamuta’s exclusive interview with Izvestia:

“We agreed to extend the cooling period to 30 days”