The Central Bank reported that the Russian economy exceeded its potential level

The Russian economy has exceeded its potential level, its growth in the future will be more moderate than during the recovery period. This was reported by the Department of Research and Forecasting of the Central Bank (CB) in bulletin What are the trends talking about?

According to analysts, signs of a slowdown, which were observed in June and July, according to the survey, were replaced by a new round of recovery in August.