The Bank of Russia is discussing with the Ministry of Finance and the banking sector possible options for regulating risks for consumer loans with a floating rate, including mortgage loans. This was announced to Izvestia on May 14 in the press service of the regulator, commenting on reports on the development of a relevant bill.

“The final decision on what the regulation should be in this part has not yet been made,” the press service said.

They noted that banks began to raise the topic of lending to individuals at variable rates, primarily mortgages, at the end of 2020 during the discussion of risk management within the framework of professional associations and self-regulatory organizations of the financial market. In March of this year, the Central Bank published a dedicated advisory report that presented six options for regulating floating rate mortgages.

A few hours earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin, following a meeting on the situation in the banking sector, instructed the government, together with the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, to prepare amendments regulating the procedure for changing the terms and variable interest rates on loans, including mortgages. The order must be completed by July 15th.

On May 14, the media, citing a draft law developed by the Central Bank on behalf of Putin, reported that the regulator proposed to prohibit the issuance of loans to individuals at floating rates – loans for up to a year or more than 20 years, credit cards with a non-fixed interest rate.

Amendments are planned to be made to the laws “On the Central Bank”, “On consumer loans” and “On credit histories.” Most of the amendments may enter into force on January 1, 2022.

The project proposes, among other things, the introduction of the maximum permissible value of the floating loan rate; for the duration of the agreement, the bank will not be able to increase it by more than 2% of the initial one.