Nabiullina stated that there is no psychological boundary for the ruble exchange rate for the Central Bank

The Bank of Russia does not have a psychological boundary for the ruble exchange rate, since it is floating, said the head of the regulator, Elvira Nabiullina, at a press conference dedicated to the results of the meeting of the board of directors of the Central Bank. This is reported by RIA News.

At the same time, when changing the key rate, the Central Bank takes into account the weakening of the ruble exchange rate and its impact on inflation, Nabiullina clarified. According to her, this time a significant role in the decision-making was played “not only by the exchange rate, but also by the acceleration of lending and other factors.

At a meeting on September 15, the Central Bank raised the rate to 13 percent. The increase was the third in a row since July 2023. Prior to this, the regulator kept the rate at 7.5 percent for several months. In addition, the Central Bank also revised the inflation forecast for 2023 from 5-6.5 percent per annum to 6-7 percent.

Nabiullina explained the increase in the key rate with the desire to stop the increase in inflation, as well as inflation expectations. The ruble to dollar exchange rate fell slightly against the background of news about the Central Bank’s decision. The peak of weakening during today’s trading was mark 97.3 rubles per dollar.