The Central Bank of the Russian Federation announced plans to bring cards of the Mir system to five or six new countries

Director of the Department of the National Payment System of the Central Bank (CB) Alla Bakina announced the regulator’s plans to bring the cards of the Russian payment system “Mir” to several new countries. She spoke about this in an interview with the newspaper. “News”.

As Bakina noted, the Bank of Russia is working on expanding the list of countries where Mir cards could be accepted. In particular, in 2023 the Central Bank plans to withdraw them to five or six new countries. “The situation is different from country to country. There are states that are afraid of secondary measures and listen to the sanctions policy. But there are those who are ready to cooperate and are not afraid to talk about it,” she added.

At the moment, the market finds such solutions on its own, for example, in Turkey, Bakina said. Mir cards are also being introduced in Cuba, and POS terminals are currently being set up there.

In June, the Central Bank of Venezuela announced that the republic had begun accepting Mir cards. In addition, the country’s authorities plan to introduce the possibility of paying for goods and services with Russian cards in 30 percent of retail outlets.