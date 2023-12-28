The Central Bank has permanently abolished the commission for transfers between citizens through SBP

Russians will be able to transfer money between their accounts in different banks for free from May 1, 2024. The Central Bank has permanently abolished the commission on transfers to oneself up to 30 million rubles.

It is noted that funds can be transferred through the Faster Payment System (FPS).

The Bank of Russia revealed new conditions for transfers

When transferring from one person to another, the limit will remain the same – 100 thousand rubles per month. The commission for transfers above this amount will also not change – 0.5 percent of the transfer amount, but not more than 1.5 thousand rubles.

In addition, from April 1, 2024, the Central Bank exempted banks from paying commissions on a number of transactions in the SBP. Zero tariffs for organizations will apply for transferring cashback to citizens, as well as for returning such cashback to the seller in case of refusal of a purchase.

The Central Bank explained the goals of the measure taken

The Bank of Russia explained that the measure will apply to three methods of transfers: by phone number through SBP, by account number through mobile banking applications, as well as transactions made in a personal account on the bank’s website to your account in another bank.

However, the innovations do not apply to transactions in bank branches or to transfers using a card number.

The new measures propose to prohibit credit institutions from limiting the size or number of transactions on such transfers within a given amount, it was stated in the explanatory note to the relevant draft law.

The document also clarified that the norm was established in order to suppress the possibility of banks creating barrier conditions for the free movement of funds by individuals between credit institutions.

The State Duma previously approved a limit on free transfers to oneself

The Central Bank supported the initiative to increase the threshold for free transfers of citizens to themselves in July. It was noted that some credit institutions are concerned about the need to restructure the business model and how the innovation will affect their commission income.

Basically, the dialogue among market participants was around the threshold amount. The regulator then expressed the opinion that the amount of free transfers from Russians to themselves should be kept at the level of 1.4 million rubles – this is the figure that was originally stated in the bill

However, in the final version of the bill, which was approved by the State Duma, the limit was increased to 30 million rubles. Subsequently, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the corresponding law.