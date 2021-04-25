The Central Bank advances in his attempt to get to know more thoroughly and eventually regulate the cryptocurrency industry in the country. The body chaired by Miguel Pesce reiterated a request that he had already made to the banking and fintech chambers and asked them to provide information on the different platforms that operated with crypto assets in the last twelve months.

As he could know Clarion, the BCRA gave the banks a deadline until next friday to report on your customers that “administer, manage, control and / or process asset movements and / or payments through electronic management platforms, using crypto assets “. Also on those that:” provide services of protection or control of crypto assets; they created mining farms of crypto assets and / or have implemented investment and / or financing platforms based on them. ”

That is, the request for information does not target natural persons that operate with cryptos, but the clients of companies of the entities that operate in this volatile market. “It does not request information from the client but from the entity that provides services,” they clarified in the monetary authority. Initially, the Central Bank had spoken of “bank clients” in a request for information made at the beginning of the month and that had generated confusion in the entities, since they had understood it as a request for information about their savers. Now, the Central remarked that what it requests is data on those companies that operate with crypto, not on those who have them in their portfolio.

The official requirement comes at a full moment cryptocurrency investment boom in the country, after the sharp rise in price in recent months. Also, in days of uncertainty on the sustainability of this investment, after the Bitcoin, the most famous digital currency, Drill through the $ 50,000 floor and end your worst week in two months.

In the sector the news is read as a first step to a regulation of the segment, something that has already happened in other latitudes. The circular sent by the BCRA highlights that: “the design, development and dissemination of financial products and services based on decentralized validation technologies, that use encryption techniques to provide security and that rely on consensus-building mechanismsor without a central counterpart, they constitute processes whose analysis and understanding are particularly relevant “.

The crypto industry is so new in the country that, to prevent confusions, in its communication the Central included a definition of crypto assets. As there is no global consensus of any digital or virtual representation of value, based on encryption technologies, that can be digitally negotiated or transferred, being capable of being used as a payment instrument or for investment purposes, “the letter detailed.

The BCRA then refers to digital assets that are based on technology blockchain. That is, a encrypted database, that allows the sending of information, not only of economic transactions, in an unalterable and decentralized way. Although bitcoin is the currency that uses this most famous technology, it is far from the only one: in the world it is estimated that there are more than 8,000 types of cryptocurrencies.

Regarding the impact of this measure, the position of those who have companies that offer these digital currencies is divided. “For practical purposes, it would only represent a bigger bureaucracy “said a businessman in the sector to this newspaper. “If fear is the source of the funds, everything we do is banked and has an invoice. Operations are carried out by bank and are totally transparent,” he remarked.

Some companies even understand that more official regulation “it would give scope to do more and better business “. At the other extreme, there are players who fear that these records are the first step to greater control of the activities of savers, who find in digital currencies a way to escape the weight, which in the end could discourage the development of the segment.

“In an industry that is just beginning, an early state intervention can kill the innovation of these ventures,” they complained.