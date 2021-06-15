Janl Government they do not dare to anticipate the inflation number that the INDEC will release this Wednesday, since in recent months, they say, they sinned optimists and after knowing the data they felt disappointeds. All in all, they expect the jump in domestic prices in the past month to have been lower than the 4.1% registered in April.

The official strategy bets on sectoral agreements and the price control policy in the first place to manage to contain the increase in prices and rules out that the Central Bank may intervene with a rate hike of monetary policy as a shock tool that serves to channel Argentine pesos.

The bet is that, based on the measures announced in the last month and a half, with the May number it is confirmed that inflation has started to slow down. “We are going to see if this is already happening,” they say and acknowledge: “It is essential that inflation reaches lower levels. “

In the official diagnosis, international food price increases keep appearing as one of the drivers from the rise in domestic prices in the first months of this year.

But these increases in commodities at a global level also have their positive impact in local inflation. The Government’s argument is that in recent years, inflationary escalations have followed one another after a strong devaluation or rate increases. Discarded the latter and with a good cushion of dollars as a result of the liquidations of the field, which helped the Central to buy more than US $ 6,150 million so far this year, there would be no space on the horizon for an event of this nature .

However, despite the help of super soybeans, in the Government they insist on maintaining tight capital controls, as one of the legs necessary to contain prices. “Nor can we allow ourselves to open up the economy so that, due to imports, domestic prices are disciplined. We don’t have a single dollar left to face this type of strategy “, explained official sources.

At the same time, the Government knows that shock measurements for price control, after three years of falling activity and the increase in poverty levels, especially since the pandemic, they would have strong Social impact. Therefore, they rule out that a May scenarior tightening or tighter monetary policy are viable alternatives to calm inflationary expectations.

It is that a rise in monetary policy rates, although it could serve to make saving in pesos profitable, in a context in which, for example, fixed terms accumulate long months of negative real rates; It could also make access to credit more expensive, a fundamental element above all for companies to operate and grow.

In this scenario, the Central Bank will seek increase their interventions in the bond market, as “all the central banks of the world do“. The idea is to disarm the huge ball of Leliq, that makes there more than $ 3 trillion sterilizedThey are in the official coffers, but they are a liability for the public accounts, since they cannot finance either the National Treasury or the productive activity or consumption.

In the body chaired by Miguel Pesce they repeat that “Argentina is a country with a strong saving capacity” and that this saving only needs to be channeled through the capital market towards instruments that give confidence and returns in the medium and long term. “This is going to take time, but to the extent that it is seen that the Treasury bonds are paid, that the BCRA intervenes and does not allow the volatility of these securities, the interest of institutional investors will grow.”