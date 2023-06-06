The Central Bank refused to set a maximum period of five years for unsecured consumer loans. This follows the amendments to the second reading of the bill on amendments to the law “On consumer credit …”, which is at the disposal of Izvestia.

As Anatoly Aksakov, head of the State Duma committee on the financial market, told Izvestia, such changes are the result of the deputies’ comments on the first reading of the draft, since the innovation would exclude the possibility of restructuring by increasing the borrowing period, and, therefore, reducing the monthly payment. He also noted that in a number of cases this would exclude the possibility for the borrower to receive credit holidays if the loan term is close to five years or if they are long enough, as in the case of mobilized ones.

Almost a year after the adoption by the State Duma of amendments to the law on consumer credit in the first reading (June 8, 2022), the Central Bank prepared amendments for the second reading. Thus, the regulator excluded one of the key provisions from the bill, which was discussed with market participants. In the first reading, the deputies adopted an amendment that establishes that the term of an unsecured consumer loan cannot exceed five years.

The Central Bank listened to the position of credit institutions, excluding the controversial provision for the second reading.

The press service of the Central Bank confirmed to Izvestia that the norm was canceled due to the introduction of macroprudential limits (MPL).

“The legislation already provides the necessary tools to regulate the share of issuance of unsecured loans with a term of more than five years in the form of the ability to set macroprudential limits for them. Their introduction is aimed at limiting the growth of the debt burden of citizens, ”the Central Bank said.

At the beginning of this year, the regulator really introduced restrictions on lending to borrowers with high PTI (the share of such borrowings for banks should not exceed 25%, MFOs – 35%. – Ed.) And for terms of more than five years (MPL – 10%). From July 1, the Central Bank will once again tighten the limits, reducing them by 5 percentage points.

